Sept 30 (IFR) - Russian Railways has set final guidance on its Rbs15bn-20bn seven-year Eurorouble bond at 9.25% (+/-5bp), according to a lead. The bond will price in range.

The company began marketing the notes at 9.5% area.

Books are in excess of Rbs50bn, including joint lead manager interest. Pricing is today.

The Reg S deal is being led by JP Morgan, Sberbank and VTB Capital.

On Thursday, state-owned Russian Railways priced a US$500m October 2020 Eurobond.

The company is rated BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch, though S&P's rating on the Eurorouble notes is expected to be BBB-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)