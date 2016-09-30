Sept 30 (IFR) - Russian Railways has set final guidance on
its Rbs15bn-20bn seven-year Eurorouble bond at 9.25% (+/-5bp),
according to a lead. The bond will price in range.
The company began marketing the notes at 9.5% area.
Books are in excess of Rbs50bn, including joint lead manager
interest. Pricing is today.
The Reg S deal is being led by JP Morgan, Sberbank and VTB
Capital.
On Thursday, state-owned Russian Railways priced a US$500m
October 2020 Eurobond.
The company is rated BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by
Fitch, though S&P's rating on the Eurorouble notes is expected
to be BBB-.
