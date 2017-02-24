BRIEF-Prime Office Henrik Demant resigns as CFO
* HENRIK DEMANT RESIGNS AS CFO, EFFECTIVE FROM JUNE 30 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 24 The State Bank of Vietnam terminated two senior executives of Sacombank from their management roles at the commercial bank on Friday, the central bank said in a statement.
Tram Be and his son Tram Khai Hoa, both members of Sacombank's board of directors, will end their roles at Sacombank as part of a Vietnam's banking reform, the central bank said.
* Transaction involving acquisition of 100% equity interest in a PRC company holding a property development project in Yangzhou
LONDON, June 16 Global regulators continue to make progress on completing new capital rules for banks and want a deal as soon as possible, the Basel Committee said on Friday.