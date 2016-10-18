JOHANNESBURG Oct 18 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan reiterated that he will not apply for a review of the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to charge him with fraud, his lawyers said on Tuesday.

The NPA on Monday invited Gordhan to make representations regarding the charges to its head, Shaun Abrahams, by Tuesday afternoon.

Gordhan said on Friday he considered such a review pointless because he doubted the "ability or willingness" of the NPA to give him a fair hearing. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)