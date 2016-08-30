Oil extends decline as rising U.S. output weighs
TOKYO, Jan 30 Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 A police investigation into South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan should be carried out in a manner that does not "humiliate" the minister, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday.
Gordhan is facing a police investigation over a suspected surveillance unit set up years ago when he was in charge of the tax service.
Mantashe said the ruling party was concerned that different parts of government had embarked on a public row, saying this would hurt the economy. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.
OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS