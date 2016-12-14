JOHANNESBURG Dec 14 South African retail sales unexpectedly fell by 0.2 percent year-on-year in October following a revised increase of 1.6 percent in September, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.8 percent year-on-year increase in October.

On a month-on-month basis, sales also fell by 0.7 percent, but ticked up 0.5 percent in the three months to October compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)