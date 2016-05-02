RIYADH May 2 Major Saudi Arabian construction
company Saudi Binladin Group has laid off about 77,000 foreign
workers and plans to cut thousands of jobs held by Saudi
nationals, a local newspaper reported on Monday.
Binladin has issued 77,000 final exit visas to foreign
workers so that they can leave Saudi Arabia, and is expected to
lay off 12,000 of 17,000 Saudis in supervisory, administrative,
engineering and management jobs, al-Watan newspaper quoted an
unnamed source in the company as saying.
While Saudi construction companies regularly cut or expand
their foreign staff in response to changing demand in the
industry, they rarely lay off large numbers of Saudis, partly
because it is legally difficult and expensive.
The total workforce at Binladin, one of Saudi Arabia's
biggest firms and among the Middle East's largest builders, is
around 200,000, according to its LinkedIn page.
Asked to comment, Binladin did not give a figure for job
cuts but said: "Our manpower size is always proportional to the
nature and scale of the undertaken projects, along with the time
spans required to complete them.
"Adjusting the size of our manpower is a normal routine
especially whenever projects are completed or near completion.
Most of the released jobs had initially been recruited for
contracted projects with specific time frames and deliverables."
The company said it understood job reductions were never
easy for people involved and that it would honour its
commitments to compensate affected workers under the law.
Binladin has been under pressure since September last year,
when it was suspended from receiving new state contracts after a
crane toppled into Mecca's Grand Mosque during a dust storm,
killing 107 people.
In addition, the company has been hit by fallout from low
oil prices which have led to government spending cuts to curb a
budget deficit that totalled nearly $100 billion last year.
The cuts have forced Binladin and other construction
companies to delay paying some workers' salaries, in some cases
for months. In response, some unpaid staff have stopped turning
up for work, slowing work on some Binladin projects such as the
King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.
The company has declined to describe its financial situation
publicly. Two Gulf banking industry sources, declining to be
named because of commercial sensitivities, said it was believed
to owe local and international banks a total of about $30
billion.
Bankers said the company had been meeting with banks to
reassure them that its loans would be repaid, and that it had
brought in outside experts, including foreigners, to beef up its
project management and budgeting skills.
Longer-term, bankers say the company may need to restructure
debt, and that its size, complexity and presence across the
Saudi banking system could make that a difficult process.
Some bankers say the company could eventually be broken up
or receive fresh capital from the controlling Bin Laden family
or even the government, which might act to protect the jobs of
Saudi citizens.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Additional reporting by Tom Arnold;
Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jane Merriman)