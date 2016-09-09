Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:
Sept 9 Seagate Technology Plc has sold a stake in itself to ValueAct Capital in a deal that also provides the activist hedge fund with a front-row view of its board meetings, the hard-drive maker said on Friday.
The move came after the company asked ValueAct to buy into its stock, Seagate said.
As part of the purchase, ValueAct will receive an "observer board" position that will give it access to directors and their deliberations, but not voting power. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Jan 29 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia for more than $1.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.