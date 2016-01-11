MANILA Jan 11 A global carbon trading market
could boost Southeast Asia's efforts to combat climate change,
the Asian Development Bank said on Monday.
The region had the fastest growth in carbon dioxide
emissions in the world from 1990 to 2010, and will continue to
rely mainly on coal-fired plants for its power needs, making it
one of the top contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions,
the ADB said in a report.
Southeast Asia's five largest economies - Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam - account for
90 percent of the region's emissions, the Manila-based
development bank said in the report, which comes in the wake of
a landmark international agreement on fighting climate change
reached in Paris in December.
"A global market greenhouse gas emissions could benefit
countries in the region, as Southeast Asia is a net exporter of
emissions allowances," the report said.
"Naturally the most efficient way to achieve mitigation is
generally to have a carbon market," added David Raitzer, an
economist who led the ADB study team that produced the report.
A global carbon market has remained elusive, but schemes in
places such as Europe and China have been gathering momentum.
Under cap-and-trade schemes, companies or countries face a
carbon limit. If they exceed the limit they can buy allowances
from others.
The ADB also reiterated that the region's GDP could decline
by up to 11 percent by 2100 if no steps are taken to curb
climate change. That was up from a 2009 report, which put the
decline at 7 percent.
Meanwhile, Raitzer said that countries in the region would
need to push harder to comply with the deal forged in Paris to
rein in rising global temperatures to "well below" 2 degrees
Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, a
mark scientists fear could be a tipping point for the climate.
"Basically that means you would have minimal deforestation
by 2030. It also means that you need to have a much faster rate
of energy efficiency improvements, a rate that's double what is
targetted in the energy sector plans for countries in the
region," he said.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Joseph Radford)