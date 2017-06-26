(Corrects last paragraph to say Adcetris generated $266 million
By Divya Grover
June 26 Seattle Genetics Inc and
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday
that their drug met the main goal in a late-stage study of
helping blood cancer patients live longer without their
condition worsening.
The study tested Adcetris in combination with a three-drug
chemotherapy regimen, AVD, compared with standard of care, to
treat advanced Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1,334 patients who have had
no prior treatments.
Adcetris is already approved in the United States to treat
patients with classical Hodgkin's lymphoma, who have already
received a stem cell transplant or two chemotherapy treatments.
The drug is also approved to treat patients with anaplastic
large cell lymphoma that have gone through one chemotherapy
treatment.
The study, which tested the combination as an initial
treatment, showed 82.1 percent lower risk of cancer progression
in the combination therapy, compared with 77.2 percent in the
control arm.
The standard-of-care chemotherapy, ABVD, combines
adriamycin, bleomycin, vinblastine and dacarbazine.
Doctors for long have been trying to get rid of bleomycin
from the chemotherapy regimen to increase the long-term durable
response rate and decrease toxicity, Seattle Genetics Chief
Executive Clay Siegall told Reuters.
Seattle Genetics, which partnered with Takeda to co-develop
and commercialize Adcetris outside the United States, retains
marketing rights for the drug in the United States and Canada.
Adcetris, known chemically as brentuximab vedotin, links a
tumor-targeting antibody to a cancer-killing chemotherapy drug
with the goal of limiting side effects. It is designed to home
in on an antigen, or a foreign substance, in Hodgkin's lymphoma
and in several types of T-cell lymphoma and other hematologic
malignancies.
Hodgkin's lymphoma is a type of cancer that starts in white
blood cells. It typically begins in the lymph nodes in one
region of the body and then spreads throughout the lymph system.
According to the American Cancer Society, about 8,260
Americans were diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma so far in 2017,
out of which about 1,070 died.
The U.S. drug developer said it would file for an expanded
label as soon as possible.
The drug, which generated about $266 million in North
America sales last year, is also being developed in combination
with Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy, Opdivo, to
treat relapsed Hodgkin's lymphoma.
