BRIEF-Bombardier Inc's Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as senior vice president, strategic initiatives
* Bombardier Inc - Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as senior vice president, strategic initiatives
WASHINGTON Jan 13 Morgan Stanley will pay $13 million to settle civil charges that it overbilled some of its wealth management clients because of coding and other billing system errors, U.S. regulators said Friday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said the bank was also charged with violating custody rules designed to safeguard investor assets. The bank agreed to settle the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Bombardier Inc - Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as senior vice president, strategic initiatives
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S