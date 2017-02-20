SYDNEY Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as revenue growth in Australia and China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.

The company's underlying profit, excluding one-off costs, was A$113.6 million ($87.3 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with A$102.4 million the previous year and better than analyst forecasts of A$107 million.

Seek announced an interim dividend of 23 cents, higher than 21 cents a year ago. The company reaffirmed guidance for full-year profit, excluding early-stage new business investments, of A$215-220 million and said it was tracking toward the upper end of that range. ($1 = 1.3014 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)