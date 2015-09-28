(Adds background on U.S. species protections slowing down
Shell's drilling, Greenpeace quote, Senator Murkowski quote)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Sept 28 Royal Dutch Shell has
abandoned its Arctic search for oil after failing to find enough
crude, a move that will appease environmental campaigners and
shareholders who said its project was too expensive and risky.
The withdrawal came six weeks after the final U.S. clearance
and three months after Shell was still defending the project, a
rapid change of heart for such a large company that showed it is
preparing for a prolonged period of low oil prices while trying
to close its $70 billion takeover of rival BG.
Shell has spent about $7 billion on exploration in the
waters off Alaska so far and said it could take a hit of up to
$4.1 billion for pulling out of the treacherous Chukchi Sea,
where icebergs can be as large as New York's Manhattan island.
The unsuccessful campaign is Shell's second major setback in
the Arctic after it interrupted exploration for three years in
2012 when an enormous drilling rig broke free and ran aground.
Environmental campaigners and shareholders have also
pressured Shell to drop Arctic drilling. Some are worried an oil
spill would harm protected species while others are concerned
about the cost after oil prices more than halved in a year.
Shell said the decision to withdraw from the area reflected
poor results from its Burger J exploratory well, the project's
high costs and the unpredictable federal regulatory environment
in the area off the U.S. state of Alaska.
A Shell source said the company had found U.S. regulation
very prescriptive and in some cases contradictory, making it
difficult to navigate the regulatory process.
President Barack Obama's administration dealt a blow to
Shell in June, ruling that laws protecting walrus and polar
bears prevented Shell from drilling two rigs simultaneously at
close range.
"The entire episode has been a very costly error for the
company both financially and reputationally," said analysts at
Deutsche Bank, who estimate the Shell's Arctic exploration
project could cost the company about $9 billion.
ARCTIC CASUALTIES
Environmentalists, who have criticised Shell's drilling
plans in an area that is home to populations of whales, walrus
and polar bears, claimed victory. In July, activists tried to
stop an icebreaker key to Shell's drilling plans from leaving
port by dangling from a bridge.
Annie Leonard, head of Greenpeace USA, said Shell's decision
was "proof positive that drilling in the Arctic is too costly to
be effective and a bad bet for other energy companies."
The decision is also the latest in a series of setbacks for
projects in the Arctic to find oil and gas deposits estimated at
20 percent of the world's undiscovered resources.
Earlier this year, Norway's Statoil postponed its
Arctic Johan Castberg project again and in 2012 Russia's
Gazprom, together with Total and Statoil, scrapped the
Shtokman gas project in the Arctic Barents Sea.
"Arctic exploration has been a clear casualty of the oil
price slump," said Peter Kiernan, oil and gas analyst at the
Economist Intelligence Unit.
Oil firms have dropped costly offshore projects worldwide as
weak oil prices have eaten into budgets. These include BP's
decision to review investment plans for the deepwater Mad
Dog 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico and Husky Energy's delay to
an extension of its West White Rose field off Canada.
"Alaska been a bone of contention for many investors thus
today's update is a positive," said Bernstein analysts, who rate
Shell's stock as outperform.
Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaskan Republican, said she was
disappointed by the decision. The U.S. Interior Department
"placed significant limits on this season's activities, which
resulted in a drilling rig sitting idle," she said.
Shell's London-listed shares moved up in early trading but
later fell more than 2.8 percent.
Shell said its Alaskan project was valued at about $3
billion on its balance sheet and that it had a $1.1 billion in
future contractual commitments. It said it would give an update
on the cost of writedowns with third-quarter results.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru and
Timothy Gardner in Washington; editing by David Clarke and
Cynthia Osterman)