LONDON Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell,
Europe's largest oil major, missed analysts' profit expectations
for the fourth quarter after booking $500 million of
impairments.
Shell's cost of supplies excluding identified items, its
preferred way of measuring profit, was $1.8 billion in the
fourth quarter, against analyst expectations of $2.8 billion.
"Earnings were impacted by charges of $0.5 billion related
to deferred tax reassessments which were not included as
identified items," the company said.
