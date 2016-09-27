(Repeats story first published on Monday)
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Siemens Chief
Executive Joe Kaeser has signaled he wants to renew his contract
when it runs out in 2018, a move welcomed by investors who have
grown to trust the 59-year-old company veteran.
Kaeser ousted his predecessor Peter Loescher in a boardroom
coup in July 2013 when he was finance chief. Since then he has
streamlined the German group to focus on its strengths in
industrial engineering, raised profitability and seen the share
price respond this year.
There is still work to be done but investors believe Kaeser
deserves a new contract.
The trains-to-turbines group trails rivals with its
enterprise value of 9.7 times estimated 2016 core profit, below
multiples of 17.3 for General Electric, 10.5 for ABB
and 10.4 for Schneider Electric.
But after a clean-up of underperforming businesses, almost 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion) in cost cuts and the sale of
Siemens' last consumer operations, investors see the group as
well placed to take advantage of opportunities in its markets.
"We are happy with his work. The first successes of his
revamp are visible. Profitability is rising and we're not at the
end yet by a long way. We see a lot of upside," said portfolio
manager Christoph Niesel of Union Investment, a top 20 investor.
Kaeser is expected to oversee a spin-off of Siemens'
healthcare unit, valued at about 20 billion euros, within the
next year or two after Kaeser separated it legally and
operationally from the rest of the group.
WINNING OVER CRITICS
German business daily Handelsblatt wrote on Sunday that
Kaeser had signaled to Siemens' supervisory board he would be
happy to continue beyond 2018, citing company sources.
The report came two days after long-serving and respected
Chief Technology Officer Siegfried Russwurm said he would not
extend his contract beyond next March, by "mutual agreement"
with the supervisory board.
Russwurm was regarded as a potential alternative chief
executive.
A Siemens spokesman declined to comment on the Handelsblatt
report and a supervisory board member said the issue had not
been discussed.
Kaeser's popularity is perhaps higher than at any time since
he took over.
As recently as January's annual meeting, shareholders were
bitterly complaining about Siemens' lagging share price, the
dangers of ambitious new projects such as a deal to build energy
infrastructure in Egypt, and the ill-timed acquisition of U.S.
oilfield equipment Dresser-Rand -- at $7.8 billion, Siemens'
biggest-ever takeover.
Since then, the share price has risen by one-sixth,
outperforming the German blue-chip DAX by 8 percent,
while the oil price has jumped by almost half, improving
prospects for the Dresser-Rand business.
The Egyptian project, Siemens' biggest-ever contract, is on
track so far, unlike other large Siemens projects in the past,
which often ran into problems that regularly caused hundreds of
millions of euros in unexpected charges.
"Siemens executes the big projects much better than in the
past," said another top 10 Siemens shareholder, who asked not to
be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
RUTHLESS STREAK
Kaeser -- a sharp dresser who shaved off his trademark
moustache upon becoming CEO and is at ease with the financial
community thanks to his seven years as CFO -- has also endeared
himself to investors with a 3 billion-euro share buyback scheme
over three years.
Operating profitability at Siemens' industrial businesses
rose to 10.8 percent last quarter from 6.5 percent before Kaeser
took over, and disposals of units including hearing-aids and
home appliances brought welcome gains.
At the same time, Kaeser has beefed up Siemens' engineering
simulation software with large acquisitions including CD-adapco
of the United States this year, making it the only industrial
automation player globally with integrated software.
Kaeser's fortunes could change again rapidly, though: In
recent media interviews he has said he is "very cautious" about
geopolitical uncertainty clouding the investment climate for
2017.
Investors also point to his ruthless nature, which helped
him to get the job, as a potential weakness.
"The one point where he has to be a bit careful is to make
sure he has the backing of other top management. We've seen
Russwurm and other managers leaving," said the top 10 investor.
Others were concerned that Kaeser could be drawing his power
from too narrow a base.
Union Investment's Niesel said: "Russwurm is one of the
names you'd think of when considering who would lead the
company. Everything is now tailor-made for Mr Kaeser and his
team. But that's an issue for Siemens management."
($1 = 0.8877 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Keith Weir)