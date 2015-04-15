JAKARTA, April 15 Indonesia's Sinarmas Group
hopes the potential acquisition of London-listed coal miner Asia
Resource Minerals Plc (ARMS) can support its own power
business, the group's managing director told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Asia Coal Ventures, a vehicle being funded by Sinarmas, said
on Tuesday it was considering making a possible cash offer for
ARMS, the parent of Indonesian-listed PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk
.
The potential offer of 41 pence per share represents a
premium of 173 percent to ARMS' last traded price. Berau shares
jumped as much as 5 percent on Wednesday, outperforming the
Jakarta benchmark index, which was down 0.3 percent.
"Our aim to acquire ARMS is to synergise it with our
business, be it power plant or its supply," Sinarmas Group
Managing Director Gandi Sulistyo said.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Additional reporting by Fransiska
Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)