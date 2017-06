OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian savings bank Skagerrak Sparebank will book a NOK 24 million ($2.85 million) loss on loans to two of its business customers, the bank said in a statement

** Other Q2 lending losses amount to NOK 2.5 million

** Full-year earnings will be about 13 percent below budget as a result of the losses

** Skagerrak Sparebank is the product of a merger between Bamble Sparebank and Krageroe Sparebank ($1 = 8.4074 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)