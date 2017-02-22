BRATISLAVA, Feb 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/1C/events-overview =======================PRESS DIGEST============================= JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Deutsche Bahn Cargo (DB Cargo) has won a tender to ship cars from Jaguar Land Rover's Slovak plant, expected to come online next year, to western European markets by rail, the daily wrote, quoting a Slovak company which already competed and lost. DB Cargo refused to comment for the daily. SME, page 6 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)