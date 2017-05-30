BRIEF-New Residential increases Q2 dividend to $0.50 per common share
* New Residential increases second quarter dividend to $0.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRATISLAVA May 30 The Slovak central bank reiterated on Tuesday it may raise the countercyclical capital buffer on banks soon from the currently planned 0.5 percent level as several indicators call for measures to tame lending.
In its annual Financial Stability report, the central bank said the financial sector was resilient and all banks meet capital adequacy standards. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova, Editing by Michael Kahn)
* New Residential increases second quarter dividend to $0.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.