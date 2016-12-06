Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, December 5 Lanus 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Arsenal 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Sunday, December 4 Independiente 1 River Plate 0 Belgrano 0 Temperley 0 Boca Juniors 4 Racing Club 2 Estudiantes 0 Talleres 0 Patronato 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Union (Santa Fe) 2 Rosario Central 0 Saturday, December 3 Godoy Cruz 1 Atletico Tucuman 2 Olimpo 1 San Lorenzo 2 Atletico Rafaela 0 Defensa y Justicia 1 Huracan 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Newell's Old Boys 0 Banfield 2 Tigre 1 Aldosivi 1 Friday, December 2 Quilmes 1 Sarmiento 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 12 8 3 1 20 8 27 2 Boca Juniors 12 7 4 1 27 10 25 3 San Lorenzo 12 7 3 2 22 14 24 4 Newell's Old Boys 12 7 3 2 14 9 24 ------------------------- 5 Lanus 12 6 4 2 13 6 22 6 Racing Club 12 6 3 3 21 13 21 7 Banfield 12 6 3 3 17 14 21 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 6 2 4 12 7 20 9 River Plate 12 5 4 3 18 12 19 10 Talleres 12 5 4 3 11 6 19 ------------------------- 11 Union (Santa Fe) 12 5 4 3 12 11 19 12 Independiente 12 5 4 3 9 9 19 13 Tigre 12 4 5 3 18 14 17 14 Patronato 12 5 2 5 12 10 17 15 Godoy Cruz 12 5 2 5 14 17 17 16 Quilmes 12 4 4 4 10 15 16 17 Atletico Tucuman 12 4 3 5 13 15 15 18 Atletico Rafaela 12 4 2 6 10 11 14 19 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 3 5 4 7 9 14 20 Sarmiento 12 3 4 5 11 13 13 21 Rosario Central 12 2 6 4 12 12 12 22 Olimpo 12 2 6 4 10 12 12 23 Defensa y Justicia 12 2 5 5 8 13 11 24 San Martin (San Juan) 12 2 5 5 10 18 11 25 Velez Sarsfield 12 3 2 7 7 17 11 26 Temperley 12 2 4 6 6 16 10 27 Belgrano 12 1 6 5 5 11 9 28 Aldosivi 12 1 6 5 6 13 9 29 Huracan 12 1 5 6 8 14 8 30 Arsenal 12 0 5 7 8 22 5 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0