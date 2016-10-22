Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 22
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Patronato 1
Godoy Cruz 2 Belgrano 0
Quilmes 1 Lanus 0
Racing Club 1 Arsenal 0
Temperley 0 Independiente 1
Friday, October 21
Sarmiento 1 Olimpo 1
Talleres 2 Defensa y Justicia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 6 5 1 0 12 2 16
2 Racing Club 7 4 2 1 12 5 14
3 San Lorenzo 6 4 2 0 12 6 14
4 Newell's Old Boys 6 4 2 0 7 2 14
-------------------------
5 Independiente 7 4 2 1 7 4 14
6 Boca Juniors 6 3 2 1 11 4 11
7 River Plate 6 3 2 1 13 7 11
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 3 2 2 5 3 11
9 Atletico Rafaela 6 3 1 2 6 5 10
10 Godoy Cruz 7 3 1 3 6 10 10
-------------------------
11 Lanus 7 2 3 2 5 3 9
12 Atletico Tucuman 6 3 0 3 7 8 9
13 Quilmes 7 2 3 2 7 9 9
14 Rosario Central 6 2 2 2 9 6 8
15 Talleres 7 2 2 3 7 6 8
16 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 2 2 2 5 4 8
17 Banfield 6 2 2 2 7 8 8
18 Union (Santa Fe) 6 2 2 2 4 5 8
19 Temperley 7 2 2 3 4 7 8
20 Patronato 7 2 1 4 5 8 7
21 Huracan 6 1 3 2 5 5 6
22 Tigre 6 1 3 2 7 8 6
23 Olimpo 7 1 3 3 6 8 6
24 Aldosivi 6 1 3 2 3 6 6
24 Sarmiento 7 1 3 3 3 6 6
26 Defensa y Justicia 7 1 3 3 5 9 6
27 Belgrano 7 1 3 3 3 7 6
28 Velez Sarsfield 6 2 0 4 5 11 6
29 San Martin (San Juan) 6 0 3 3 6 11 3
30 Arsenal 7 0 2 5 5 16 2
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-10: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 22
River Plate v Atletico Rafaela (2300)
Sunday, October 23
Gimnasia-La Plata v Huracan (1700)
Banfield v Velez Sarsfield (1900)
Rosario Central v Newell's Old Boys (1900)
Tigre v Union (Santa Fe) (1900)
San Lorenzo v Estudiantes (2100)
Atletico Tucuman v Boca Juniors (2300)
Tuesday, October 25
Aldosivi v San Martin (San Juan) (0000)