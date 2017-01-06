Soccer-Cavani and Di Maria fire PSG into final
Jan 24 Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
Jan 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, January 6 Melbourne City FC 1 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 13 10 3 0 31 5 33 2 Melbourne Victory 12 8 2 2 30 14 26 3 Melbourne City FC 14 6 5 3 23 18 23 4 Brisbane Roar 13 5 6 2 16 14 21 5 Perth Glory 14 4 5 5 24 28 17 6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 14 2 8 4 17 24 14 ------------------------- 7 Newcastle Jets 13 3 4 6 17 22 13 8 Wellington Phoenix 13 3 3 7 14 20 12 9 Central Coast Mariners 13 2 4 7 14 28 10 10 Adelaide United 13 1 4 8 10 23 7 1-6: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 7 Brisbane Roar v Newcastle Jets (0635) Adelaide United v Melbourne Victory (0850) Sunday, January 8 Central Coast Mariners v Sydney FC (0600)
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Napoli 1 Jose Callejon 71 Red Card: Elseid Hysaj 90 Fiorentina 0 Red Card: Maximiliano Olivera 90+4 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 25 Juventus v AC Milan (1945)
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, January 24 Napoli - Fiorentina 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25 Juventus v AC Milan (1945)