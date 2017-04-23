April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
Bolivar 3 San Jose 1
Oriente Petrolero 1 Universitario de Sucre 0
Sport Boys 3 Blooming 4
Saturday, April 22
Real Potosi 4 Jorge Wilstermann 0
The Strongest 3 Guabira 3
Friday, April 21
Club Petrolero 2 Nacional Potosi 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 12 9 1 2 34 9 28
-------------------------
2 Blooming 12 7 1 4 27 29 22
3 Guabira 12 6 2 4 26 20 20
4 Oriente Petrolero 11 6 2 3 18 14 20
5 The Strongest 10 6 1 3 21 16 19
6 Nacional Potosi 12 5 2 5 20 19 17
6 San Jose 12 5 2 5 20 19 17
8 Sport Boys 11 4 1 6 21 25 13
9 Real Potosi 11 4 0 7 17 22 12
10 Jorge Wilstermann 12 3 2 7 12 20 11
11 Club Petrolero 12 3 1 8 17 28 10
12 Universitario de Sucre 11 3 1 7 10 22 10
1: Copa Libertadores