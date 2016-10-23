Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Atletico Mineiro 3 Figueirense 0 Chapecoense 0 Santos 1 Coritiba 1 Fluminense 1 Flamengo 2 Corinthians 2 Gremio 0 Internacional 0 Palmeiras 2 Sport 1 Vitoria 0 Cruzeiro 1 Saturday, October 22 Sao Paulo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Palmeiras 32 20 7 5 56 29 67 2 Atletico Mineiro 32 17 8 7 54 40 59 3 Santos 32 18 4 10 50 28 58 4 Flamengo 31 17 7 7 43 30 58 ------------------------- 5 Botafogo 32 16 5 11 41 35 53 6 Corinthians 32 14 7 11 43 33 49 7 Atletico Paranaense 31 15 3 13 32 27 48 8 Gremio 32 13 9 10 36 34 48 9 Fluminense 31 13 8 10 38 33 47 10 Ponte Preta 32 13 6 13 42 47 45 11 Sao Paulo 32 11 9 12 32 31 42 12 Chapecoense 32 10 12 10 43 51 42 13 Cruzeiro 32 11 8 13 38 41 41 14 Coritiba 32 9 11 12 36 37 38 15 Internacional 32 10 7 15 31 36 37 16 Sport 32 10 7 15 41 50 37 ------------------------- 17 Vitoria 32 9 8 15 38 44 35 18 Figueirense 32 7 11 14 28 42 32 19 Santa Cruz 32 6 5 21 35 58 23 20 America-MG 31 5 6 20 19 50 21 1-4: Copa Libertadores 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 24 America-MG v Atletico Paranaense (2200)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)