Soccer-Leicester City sign Hull defender Maguire
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Tuesday Manchester City 5 Raheem Sterling 26, Sergio Aguero 58,71, John Stones 77, Leroy Sane 82 Monaco 3 Radamel Falcao 32,61, Kylian Mbappe 40 Missed penalty: Radamel Falcao 50 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 53,351 - - - Bayer Leverkusen 2 Karim Bellarabi 48, Stefan Savic 68og Atletico Madrid 4 Saul Niguez 17, Antoine Griezmann 25, Kevin Gameiro 59pen, Fernando Torres 86 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,300 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, February 22 Porto (Portugal) v Juventus (Italy) (1945) Sevilla (Spain) v Leicester City (England) (1945)
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
PARIS, June 15 Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian coach who led Leicester City to their English Premier League title last season against all the odds, has taken over at Nantes, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
June 15 Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.