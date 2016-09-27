ZAGREB, Sept 27 Striker Gonzalo Higuain scored his first Champions League goal for Juventus as the Italian title holders made light work of their visit to Dinamo Zagreb with a 4-0 drubbing of the Croatian champions in their Group H match on Tuesday.

Miralem Pjanic fired Juventus ahead with an opportunist finish before he turned provider for Higuain, who chested down the Bosnian playmaker's superb pass and side-footed it past Dinamo's 18-year old keeper Adrian Semper.

Higuain's Argentine compatriot Paulo Dybala made it 3-0 with a rasping shot from 30 metres shortly after the break as Juventus, who were held by Seville to a goalless home draw in their opening match, kept up the pressure.

Brazilian Dani Alves completed the rout with a heavily deflected free kick in the 85th minute as Dinamo's bold 4-3-3 formation gave the visitors too much room to operate. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ian Chadband)