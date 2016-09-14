MANCHESTER, Sept 14 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as coach Pep Guardiola maintained his 100 percent record at the club with a commanding 4-0 victory against Borussia Moenchengladbach in their rearranged Champions League Group C opener on Wednesday.

City immediately took control of the game, which was postponed on Tuesday due to heavy rain, and Aguero gave them the lead in the eighth minute when he lifted a cross from Aleksandar Kolarov high into the Moenchengladbach net.

The Argentina striker doubled the home side's lead in the 28th minute when he sent Moenchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer the wrong way from the penalty spot after Christoph Kramer had clumsily brought down Ilkay Gundogan, making his debut after David Silva was rested as a precaution.

Aguero completed his hat-trick in the 77th minute from close range after being set clear by Raheem Sterling and Kelechi Iheanacho made it 4-0 in stoppage time. (Editing by Toby Davis)