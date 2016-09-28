NAPLES, Italy, Sept 28 Gonzalo Higuain was a distant memory as Napoli produced a rousing display to beat last season's quarter-finalists Benfica 4-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Midfielder Marek Hamsik headed Napoli in front after 21 minutes before a devastating spell of three goals in eight minutes early in the second half left the Portuguese champions reeling.

Dries Mertens curled in a free kick in the 51st minute, Arkadiusz Milik swept home a penalty and Mertens struck again just before the hour.

Benfica enjoyed a later flurry with Goncalo Guedes and Eduardo Salvio making the scoreline more respectable.

Napoli, unbeaten in all competitions this season, have six points from their two games in Group B while Benfica have one.

Higuain scored a record 36 goals in Serie A last season before he was sold to Juventus for 90 million euros ($100.92 million).

