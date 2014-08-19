Aug 19 Croatian striker Leon Benko has reported Chinese Super League club Dalian Aerbin to world governing body FIFA after claiming they did not pay him for three months.

The 30-year-old international said he would not return to the relegation-threatened side and was instead looking for a new team after his ill-fated six-month stay in northeast China.

"I don't have any obligations towards Dalian Aerbin. There is a FIFA law that says if the player doesn't get paid for 90 days that player becomes a free agent," Benko was quoted as saying by China's Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

"I didn't get paid for 90 days so I am free to sign the contract with any club.

"I'm not going back to China. I'm waiting for the FIFA ruling. I expect to have it by the end of September and than I will be able to talk about all the details of my case and about everything that I went through."

Benko joined Dalian, who finished fifth last season, in February from Croatian side Rijeka where he had topped the scoring charts.

But the former Standard Liege and Nuremburg striker managed just one goal in nine appearances and has not played for Dalian since coming on as a late substitute in the 3-1 home win over bottom-placed side Harbin Yiteng in May.

Dalian are 14th in the 16-team table, just three points above the two relegation places with nine matches remaining in the campaign. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Ian Ransom)