Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.