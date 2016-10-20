LONDON Oct 20 Jose Mourinho, sacked by Chelsea in December, makes an eagerly-anticipated first return to Stamford Bridge as manager of Manchester United on Sunday.

United have lost more Premier League fixtures against Chelsea than any other side (16) and have won only one of their last eight trips to London.

We look back at five memorable encounters between the sides.

January 2014

CHELSEA 3-1 MAN UNITED

Samuel Eto'o scored a hat-trick in Mourinho's 100th Premier League game to hand United a serious blow in their bid to retain the title.

The Cameroon striker's first goal after 17 minutes saw him cut in from the right and curl a left-foot shot over keeper David de Gea thanks to a deflection off Michael Carrick.

Chelsea's second came when Gary Cahill squared the ball for Eto'o before halftime.

His third effort came four minutes after the break before Javier Hernandez netted a consolation goal for United, tapping in Phil Jones' cross-shot.

Nemanja Vidic's unnecessary lunge on Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard late on earned the United skipper a red card and a three-match ban.

October 2012

CHELSEA 2-3 MAN UNITED

Chelsea suffered their first league defeat of the season after having defender Branislav Ivanovic and striker Fernando Torres sent off.

The Londoners were 2-0 down after 12 minutes through a David Luiz own goal and a Robin van Persie effort.

Mata and Brazilian Ramires hauled Chelsea back into the match only for substitute Javier Hernandez to bundle home the winner 10 minutes from time.

Chelsea did not have to wait long to take revenge. The sides met again in a thrilling League Cup tie three days later and they won 5-4 after extra time.

August 2004

CHELSEA 1-0 MAN UNITED

Jose Mourinho launched his Chelsea career in style thanks to an early goal by Eidur Gudjohnsen.

The victory paved the way for the club to land their first top-flight title for 50 years.

"I am lucky to be here to work in the Premiership and I want to work every day to prove I belong here because I want to stay for a long time," said Mourinho.

United finished 18 points behind the champions that season.

September 2000

MAN UNITED 3-3 CHELSEA

The 'Theatre of Dreams' hosted a rip-roaring meeting as Tore Andre Flo netted twice to rescue a draw for Chelsea in manager Claudio Ranieri's first game.

Dutch international Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink gave the visitors the lead before United hit back through Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham and David Beckham.

Flo headed Ranieri's side back into the game on the stroke of half time, connecting with Graeme Le Saux's cross from the left.

The Norway forward added his second goal when Le Saux and Gianfranco Zola combined to set him up for a curling finish.

October 1999

CHELSEA 5-0 MAN UNITED

When treble winners United travelled to Stamford Bridge they had gone 29 games without defeat in the league but that run came to a spectacular end.

Gus Poyet opened the scoring in the first minute, heading past keeper Massimo Taibi who was in no man's land 10 metres out.

New signing Chris Sutton then grabbed his first and last league goal for Chelsea before United midfielder Nicky Butt was dismissed for kicking Dennis Wise.

Poyet made it 3-0 and Henning Berg's own goal piled on the misery for the visitors. Jody Morris slotted the ball between Taibi's legs with nine minutes to play to complete the rout.

