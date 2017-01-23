Soccer-Midfielder Romeu signs new contract with Southampton
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English League Cup Semifinal second leg matches on Monday Semifinal, second leg Wednesday, January 25 (GMT) Liverpool v Southampton (2000) Semifinal, second leg Thursday, January 26 (GMT) Hull City v Manchester United (1945)
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round replay matches on Tuesday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, January 24 Queen's Park (III) - Ayr United (II) 6-7 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round, replay Wednesday, January 25 Hearts v Raith Rovers (II) (1945)
LONDON, Jan 24 Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.