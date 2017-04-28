UPDATE 2-Sky wins Italy's Champions League rights in blow to Mediaset
* Rival Mediaset bid in excess of 230 million euros (Updates with Sky, Mediaset statements, further source on offer)
April 28 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, April 29 (GMT) Southampton v Hull City (1400) Stoke City v West Ham United (1400) Sunderland v Bournemouth (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (1400) Crystal Palace v Burnley (1630) Sunday, April 30 (GMT) Manchester United v Swansea City (1100) Everton v Chelsea (1305) Middlesbrough v Manchester City (1305) Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1530) Monday, May 1 (GMT) Watford v Liverpool (1900)
* Rival Mediaset bid in excess of 230 million euros (Updates with Sky, Mediaset statements, further source on offer)
HONG KONG, June 14 - China's top soccer clubs have until Sunday to respond to plans to introduce a transfer levy in an attempt to curb spiralling expenditure on overseas players.
MADRID, June 14 Spanish soccer champions Real Madrid said on Wednesday they were confident their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who faces accusations of committing tax fraud in the country, acted legally.