Feb 9 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has urged the Liverpool board to find a satisfactory solution with the supporters after concerns were raised about the club's ticket pricing structure at Anfield next season.

Around 10,000 fans headed for the exits at Anfield during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Sunderland, in protest against the highest priced 77 pounds (about $111) ticket for next season.

Klopp denied the fans' walkout on Saturday affected his players on the pitch, as Liverpool let three points slip from their grasp after throwing away their two-goal lead in the final 10 minutes of the game.

"No, that's absolutely not allowed to think something like this I saw the reasons on the pitch and they had nothing to do with it. It was a completely different situation to what we spoke about a few months ago," Klopp told British media.

"In my position I have only a few words on this but we have to really think about it and to have talks. I know (chief executive) Ian Ayre has already had some talks but we are in contact and that is very important.

"We are really interested in finding a solution.

"We should talk about this and hopefully in the end find a solution that everyone can be satisfied with. It is really rare that you find a solution where everybody says 'yes!'. You have to make compromises. That's how it is."

Liverpool travel to take on West Ham United in the replay of the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday before their away fixture at bottom side Aston Villa in the league on Sunday.

($1 = 0.6939 pounds) (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)