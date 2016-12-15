LONDON Dec 15 Following are some match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 17 of the Premier League:

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

*Chelsea chasing 11th win in a row

*League leaders are six points clear of Liverpool

*Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in five of last seven games

*Costa is league's joint top scorer with 12 goals

*Chelsea have won last two games 1-0

*Palace have one win in last 10 league games, seven defeats

- - - -

Middlesbrough v Swansea City

*Middlesbrough have lost last two games

*Swansea have won two of last four

*Swans have conceded 15 goals in last five away games

*Boro have made more tackles than any side this season

*Home side have yet to win two in a row since promotion

*Middlesbrough are the lowest scorers (13) in the top flight

- - - -

Stoke City v Leicester City

*Leicester have taken one point from eight away matches

*Lowest total at same stage by defending top-flight champion

*One win in last seven league games for Foxes

*Leicester have conceded 19 goals away from home

*Stoke without suspended key player Arnautovic

*Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel could return for the Foxes

- - - -

Sunderland v Watford

*Sunderland in last place after two defeats in a row

*Three wins out of last six still gives Sunderland hope

*Watford captain Deeney has not scored since October

*Watford have lost four of their last six games

*Defoe, with eight goals, is Sunderland's top scorer

*Watford won 1-0 at Sunderland last season

- - - -

West Ham United v Hull City

*Hull have lost 10 times in the league this season

*Hammers now four points clear of bottom three

*Tigers have conceded 35 goals in 16 games

*Visitors have worst goal difference in the league

*West Ham have won only three times at home this season

*Win against Burnley was West Ham's first in eight games

- - - -

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United

*United chasing their third win in a row

*Reds now sixth and unbeaten in last seven games

*West Brom seventh in the standings

*Ibrahimovic (9) is United's top league scorer this season

*Rondon has scored seven so far for West Brom

*West Brom have scored more goals (23) than United (22)

- - - -

Bournemouth v Southampton

*Southampton have scored just four goals in eight games

*The Saints have just one away win in the league this season

*Visitors hoping to go three games unbeaten

*Bournemouth have won five times at home

*Cherries are 10th, Southampton ninth and level on points

*Southampton in white strip to avoid shirt similarity

- - - -

Manchester City v Arsenal

*Arsenal in third place, City fourth and one point behind

*Gunners' 14 match unbeaten run ended at Everton on Tuesday

*City without suspended Aguero and injured Guendogan

*Arsenal's Sanchez is joint league top scorer (12)

*City buoyed by first home league win since September

*Arsenal are unbeaten against Man City in last six meetings

- - - -

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

*Spurs and Chelsea have tightest defence (11 goals conceded)

*Burnley have taken one point in seven away games

*Spurs have scored in their last 16 home league games

*Home scoring streak is longest current run in the league

*Tottenham are chasing fifth home win in a row

*Eriksen has scored five for Spurs in his last four games

- - - -

Everton v Liverpool

*Everton unbeaten at home in 11 league games

*Liverpool manager Klopp making first trip to Goodison

*Liverpool's Origi has scored in his last five games

*Liverpool have scored most goals in league (40)

*Everton have won only two of last 12 matches

*Six of last eight Merseyside derbies have ended in draws