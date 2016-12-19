Soccer-Sunderland sign Lescott until end of season
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Dec 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, December 19 Everton 0 Liverpool 1 Sunday, December 18 Bournemouth 1 Southampton 3 Manchester City 2 Arsenal 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Burnley 1 Saturday, December 17 Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1 Middlesbrough 3 Swansea City 0 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2 Sunderland 1 Watford 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester United 2 West Ham United 1 Hull City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 17 14 1 2 35 11 43 2 Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41 20 37 3 Manchester City 17 11 3 3 36 20 36 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 17 10 4 3 38 19 34 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 6 2 29 12 33 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 17 8 6 3 24 17 30 7 Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 24 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 17 6 5 6 23 21 23 9 Everton 17 6 5 6 21 21 23 10 Bournemouth 17 6 3 8 23 28 21 11 Stoke City 17 5 6 6 19 24 21 12 Watford 17 6 3 8 21 29 21 13 West Ham United 17 5 4 8 19 31 19 14 Middlesbrough 17 4 6 7 16 19 18 15 Leicester City 17 4 5 8 23 29 17 16 Burnley 17 5 2 10 16 28 17 17 Crystal Palace 17 4 3 10 28 32 15 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 17 4 2 11 15 28 14 19 Swansea City 17 3 3 11 20 37 12 20 Hull City 17 3 3 11 14 36 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Jan 24 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has criticised fellow footballers who have traded Europe for China, saying he would prefer to follow Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic's example and stay in a competitive league.
Jan 24 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk could miss Wednesday's League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield after injuring his ankle in Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City, manager Claude Puel has said.