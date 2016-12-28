Soccer-Hemed sends Brighton back to top
LONDON, Jan 24 Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.
Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 28 Southampton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Tuesday, December 27 Liverpool 4 Stoke City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 46 2 Liverpool 18 12 4 2 45 21 40 3 Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 39 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 10 6 2 33 13 36 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27 18 33 7 Everton 18 7 5 6 23 21 26 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 18 6 6 6 18 20 24 9 West Bromwich Albion 18 6 5 7 23 22 23 10 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22 11 West Ham United 18 6 4 8 23 32 22 12 Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 21 13 Stoke City 18 5 6 7 20 28 21 14 Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 20 15 Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 18 16 Leicester City 18 4 5 9 23 31 17 17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 14 19 Swansea City 18 3 3 12 21 41 12 20 Hull City 18 3 3 12 14 39 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, December 30 Hull City v Everton (2000) Saturday, December 31 Burnley v Sunderland (1500) Chelsea v Stoke City (1500) Leicester City v West Ham United (1500) Manchester United v Middlesbrough (1500) Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Swansea City v Bournemouth (1500) Liverpool v Manchester City (1730) Sunday, January 1 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600) Monday, January 2 Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230) Everton v Southampton (1500) Manchester City v Burnley (1500) Sunderland v Liverpool (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500) West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.