UPDATE 2-Soccer-Southampton sack manager Puel after poor finish
LONDON, June 14 Southampton sacked manager Claude Puel after less than a year on Wednesday as the Frenchman paid the price for a dismal end to the season.
April 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 23 Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 24 Crystal Palace 2 Christian Benteke 42,74 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 52,000 - - - Burnley 0 Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 21, Wayne Rooney 39 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 21,870 - - - Saturday, April 22 West Ham United 0 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,971 - - - Swansea City 2 Fernando Llorente 10, Tom Carroll 70 Stoke City 0 Missed penalty: Marko Arnautovic 69 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,566 - - - Bournemouth 4 Joshua King 2, Benik Afobe 17, Marc Pugh 65, Charlie Daniels 71 Middlesbrough 0 Red Card: Gaston Ramirez 20 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 10,890 - - - Hull City 2 Lazar Markovic 62, Sam Clucas 71 Red Card: Oumar Niasse 25 Watford 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,432 - - -
LONDON, June 14 Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.