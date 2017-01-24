Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old, who was out of contract, has joined until the end of the season and will be reunited with his former manager at Everton, David Moyes, who is now in charge of Sunderland.
Lescott left Aston Villa last year and signed for AEK Athens, but injury restricted him to four matches for the Greek team and he has been without a club since November.
Sunderland are bottom of the table with 15 points from 22 games, three points adrift of safety.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.