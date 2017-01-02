Soccer-Hemed sends Brighton back to top
LONDON, Jan 24 Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.
Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 14 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 13 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 12 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 11 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 10 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 7 Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion) 6 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.