LONDON, Dec 18 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 BURNLEY 1

LONDON, Dec 18 Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, with Danny Rose scoring the winner with just under 20 minutes left.

Ashley Barnes put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute but the lead lasted only six minutes, Dele Alli equalising from a cross by Kyle Walker.

Another England international, full back Rose, hit a fierce winning goal from a pass by Moussa Sissoko, who could have been sent off earlier for a challenge on Stephen Ward.

Tottenham stay fifth, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, while Burnley remain three points above the relegation places. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)