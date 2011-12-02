Soccer-Liverpool freefall continues with shock 2-0 defeat at Hull
LONDON, Dec 2 Bookmakers William Hill now make England 7-1 joint third favourites to win Euro 2012 following Friday's draw in Kiev.
William Hill spokesman Graham Sharpe said: "England have been handed a decent draw and we have cut their odds from 11-1, their price before the draw, to 7-1."
Latest betting:
9-4 Spain
7-2 Germany
7-1 England, Netherlands
12-1 France
14-1 Italy
16-1 Russia
18-1 Portugal
40-1 Ukraine, Greece, Croatia, Poland, Czech Republic
50-1 Ireland
66-1 Sweden
Writing by Dave Thompson; editing by Toby Davis
