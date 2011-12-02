LONDON, Dec 2 Bookmakers William Hill now make England 7-1 joint third favourites to win Euro 2012 following Friday's draw in Kiev.

William Hill spokesman Graham Sharpe said: "England have been handed a decent draw and we have cut their odds from 11-1, their price before the draw, to 7-1."

Latest betting:

9-4 Spain

7-2 Germany

7-1 England, Netherlands

12-1 France

14-1 Italy

16-1 Russia

18-1 Portugal

40-1 Ukraine, Greece, Croatia, Poland, Czech Republic

50-1 Ireland

66-1 Sweden

100-1 Denmark (Writing by Dave Thompson; editing by Toby Davis)