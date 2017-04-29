Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 29 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Ligue 1 Regular match on Saturday Saturday, April 29 En Avant de Guingamp 0 St Etienne 2 Vincent Pajot 61, Romain Hamouma 86pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,058 - - - Montpellier HSC 0 Lille 3 Nicolas De Preville 13pen, Xeka 56, Martin Terrier 75 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,139 - - - Nantes 1 Emiliano Sala 89 FC Lorient 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,090 - - - Bastia 1 Enzo Crivelli 68 Stade Rennes 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 0 - - - Metz 2 Ismaila Sarr 28, Opa Nguette 53 AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Faitout Maouassa 41 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,009 - - - Monaco 3 Kamil Glik 49, Kylian Mbappe 64, Thomas Lemar 75 Toulouse 1 Ola Toivonen 46 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,169 - - - Friday, April 28 Angers SCO 1 Cheikh Ndoye 49 Red Card: Mateo Pavlovic 76 Olympique Lyon 2 Mathieu Valbuena 17, Nabil Fekir 41 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 14,699 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 30 Caen v Olympique Marseille (1300) Dijon FCO v Girondins Bordeaux (1500) Nice v Paris St Germain (1900)
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A