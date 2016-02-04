BERLIN Feb 4 Hamburg SV forward Michael Gregoritsch is doubtful for the Bundesliga game against Cologne on Sunday after picking up a leg injury in a training-ground tackle that sparked a bust-up with teammate Ivo Ilicevic, coach Bruno Labbadia said on Friday.

"He suffered a shinbone injury in the one-on-one challenge. We will have to see what the doc will say," Labbadia said.

The 21-year-old Austrian slid in for a tackle on Ilicevic with the Croatian instantly getting up and headbutting Gregoritsch in front of teammates and staff.

Gregoritsch, who received initial on-site treatment for his leg injury, was then placed on a golf cart and driven off the training ground.

"We had an emotional training session from the very start. One incident went beyond that," Labbadia said. "Ivo apologised instantly. We will talk with both of them tomorrow. Football is like that sometimes."

Hamburg, who survived relegation playoffs to stay up in the past two seasons, are enjoying a better run this term with the team in 11th place.