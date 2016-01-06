BERLIN Jan 6 German winger Kevin Grosskreutz joined struggling VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday after four frustrating months at Turkey's Galatasaray where he did not kick a ball in anger.

Grosskreutz was left out in the cold after his move to Galatasaray from Borussia Dortmund in September was ruled by FIFA to have been completed after the transfer deadline had passed.

Although he could have played from the start of this month, Grosskreutz has instead chosen to return to the Bundesliga to try and help Stuttgart in their battle against relegation.

"The Bundesliga belongs alongside the (English) Premier League as the strongest league in the world," he told Stuttgart's official website where the move was confirmed. I'm very happy about the new challenge."

The versatile 27-year-old, who has made six appearances for Germany, can play on either wing or as a fullback.

Grosskreutz, who was in Germany's World Cup winning squad in 2014 but did not play, won two Bundesliga titles during five-and-a-half seasons with Dortmund.

Stuttgart are 15th in the Bundesliga at the halfway mark and are only ahead of Werder Bremen, who are in the relegation playoff spot, on goals scored. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)