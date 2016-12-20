Soccer-Cavani and Di Maria fire PSG into final
Jan 24 Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Bundesliga matches on Tuesday Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Thorgan Hazard 52 VfL Wolfsburg 2 Daniel Caligiuri 3, Mario Gomez 57 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 47,067 - - - Hamburg SV 2 Nicolai Mueller 60, Bobby Wood 82 Missed penalty: Johan Djourou 76 Schalke 04 1 Donis Avdijaj 89 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,789 - - - Eintracht Frankfurt 3 Branimir Hrgota 18,85, Aymen Barkok 75 Mainz 0 Red Card: Jhon Cordoba 55 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 48,500 - - - Borussia Dortmund 1 Ousmane Dembele 47 FC Augsburg 1 Ji Dong-Won 33 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 81,360 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 21 Cologne v Bayer Leverkusen (1900) Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig (1900) FC Ingolstadt 04 v Freiburg (1900) Hertha Berlin v SV Darmstadt 98 (1900) Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen (1900)
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Napoli 1 Jose Callejon 71 Red Card: Elseid Hysaj 90 Fiorentina 0 Red Card: Maximiliano Olivera 90+4 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 25 Juventus v AC Milan (1945)
