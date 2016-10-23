Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Iraklis 1 Atromitos 2 Levadiakos 2 Panetolikos 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 PAOK Salonika 1 PAS Giannina 4 Larissa 0 Saturday, October 22 AEK 0 Panionios 0 Kerkyra 2 Asteras Tripolis 0 Platanias 0 Xanthi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 6 5 0 1 15 4 15 ------------------------- 2 AEK 6 3 2 1 8 5 11 3 Panathinaikos 5 3 1 1 11 3 10 4 PAS Giannina 5 3 1 1 8 4 10 5 Panionios 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 ------------------------- 6 Atromitos 6 3 1 2 4 6 10 7 PAOK Salonika * 6 3 2 1 6 4 8 8 Xanthi 6 2 2 2 4 7 8 9 Panetolikos 6 2 2 2 8 4 8 10 Platanias 6 2 2 2 4 5 8 11 Levadiakos 5 2 1 2 7 9 7 12 Kerkyra 6 2 0 4 5 8 6 13 Larissa 6 1 2 3 5 11 5 14 Veria 5 1 1 3 3 10 4 ------------------------- 15 Asteras Tripolis 6 1 0 5 4 11 3 16 Iraklis 6 0 2 4 5 9 2 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 24 Veria v Panathinaikos (1630)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)