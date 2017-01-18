Soccer-Palermo coach Corini resigns - reports
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Jan 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Italian Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, January 18 Lazio - Genoa 4-2 (halftime: 2-2) Sassuolo - Cesena (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, January 17 Inter Milan - Bologna 3-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Thursday, January 19 AS Roma v Sampdoria (2000)
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.
MADRID, Jan 24 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane rounded on his team's detractors on Tuesday ahead of the King's Cup quarter-final second leg at Celta Vigo, saying their recent blip in form has been exaggerated.