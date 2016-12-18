MILAN Dec 18 A second-half goal from Antonio Candreva gave an unconvincing Inter Milan a 1-0 away win over an injury-plagued Sassuolo on Sunday.

Sassuolo, 16th in the table, had 10 players on the injured list but gave as good as they got in an even first half.

Candreva scored two minutes after halftime when he fired a rebound into the roof of the net after Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli could only parry Joao Mario's drive into his path.

Sassuolo substitute Alessandro Matri should have equalised with 10 minutes to go but completely missed his kick and seventh-placed Inter had midfielder Felipe Melo sent off in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.

