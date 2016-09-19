(Corrects story from Saturday to fix name of club in intro to Napoli)

NAPLES, Italy, Sept 17 Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik struck twice in the second half to lift Napoli to the top of Serie A following a 3-1 home victory over Bologna.

Milik went on as a substitute on the hour and seven minutes later chipped the ball over the keeper from a fine Marek Hamsik pass.

He then drilled in his fourth league goal of the season in the 78th minute with a low drive, having also scored twice in the midweek 2-1 Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev.

Spaniard Jose Callejon had put the hosts ahead, sneaking in at the far post to head in a deep cross from Lorenzo Insigne for his fifth goal of the campaign.

The visitors levelled through Simone Verdi's audacious 35-metre shot in the 56th minute, an effort midjudged by Napoli keeper Pepe Reina.

Napoli have 10 points from four matches. Champions Juventus, who are a point behind and have a game in hand, travel to Inter Milan on Sunday.

Bologna, who had Emil Krafth sent off for a professional foul on Piotr Zielinski in the 81st minute, are ninth on six points.

Earlier, Lazio scored three times in nine minutes in the second half to beat Pescara 3-0 and move up to fourth position on seven points.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's powerful header put them ahead in the 67th minute after Albania international Ledian Memushaj had scuffed a first-half penalty wide for Pescara.

Goals from Stefan Radu and Ciro Immobile completed Lazio's second win in four league matches. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Tony Jimenez)