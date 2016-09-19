Sept 19 Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has extended his contract until 2021, the Italian Serie A club said on their website on Monday.

The Senegal international joined the Naples-based club in 2014 from Racing Genk.

The 25-year-old, who has made four league appearances this season, was strongly linked with a move to Premier League Chelsea during the last transfer window.

Napoli, top of the standings, travel to seventh-placed Genoa on Wednesday.

